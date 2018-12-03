Former Liverpool Midfielder Says He 'Wishes' He Could Play for Jurgen Klopp After Derby Antics

December 03, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has come to the defence of Jurgen Klopp after his over-the-top celebrations in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton, saying he 'wishes' he could play for a manager as passionate as the Reds boss.

The German manager couldn't contain himself after Divock Origi headed in a winner deep into stoppage time, sprinting onto the pitch during the goal celebrations and embracing goalkeeper Alisson.

It sparked outrage on the internet and beyond, with some pundits saying he was out of line, and is reported to have resulted in an official charge from the FA for his behaviour.

Thompson, however, said via his official Twitter that Klopp's passion is admirable, and just what you'd like to see as a player in a derby match. 

He said: "As a player I would be made up if I looked up and seen my manager running on the pitch showing his raw emotion and passion like Klopp did just make me wish I could play for him now."

The result had the added caveat of keeping Liverpool in touch with leaders Manchester City, just as it looked as if they'd be falling four points behind the defending champions after they had beaten Bournemouth a day earlier. 

They will now hope to build on the momentum in their busy upcoming schedule, as they face Burnley, Bournemouth, Napoli and Manchester United in the next two weeks. 

