Former RB Leipzig Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl 'Preferred Choice' to Take Over at Southampton

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is the favourite to succeed Mark Hughes as Southampton manager as the Saints seek to make a quick appointment.

Hughes was sacked on Monday morning after Southampton threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday, leaving them with just one win in their first 14 Premier League matches this season, the lowest total in the Premier League.

The Telegraph report that Hasenhüttl is Southampton's preferred choice and they hope to have him in place before the trip to Cardiff next Saturday.

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is also in the running but Hasenhüttl is regarded as the outstanding candidate. Southampton are not interested in making a 'quick fix' appointment like Sam Allardyce or David Moyes.

Hasenhüttl is highly regarded around Europe for his track record with developing younger players alongside former Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell at RB Leipzig. It was Mitchell who brought Mauricio Pochettino to Southampton in 2013, and he is a contender to take over as the club's new technical director after Les Reed left the post last month.


Hasenhüttl, who had previously achieved promotions with Aalen and Ingolstadt, was appointed as Leipzig manager after their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016 and steered them to an unlikely second place finish in his first season in charge.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

However, he left the club in May 2018 after a disappointing sixth place finish. He was on Arsenal's shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger before the Gunners appointed Unai Emery in the summer.

While Southampton are managerless, first team coach Kelvin Davis will take temporary charge against Tottenham on Wednesday.

