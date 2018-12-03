Isco Takes to Instagram to Dismiss Fitness Concerns as Dani Carvajal Calls Him 'Most Loved' Player

Real Madrid full back Dani Carvajal has thrown his support behind under-fire teammate Isco, describing the 26-year-old as the 'most loved' player in the dressing room.

Isco is yet to start a match since Santiago Solari took over as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he only played the last ten minutes in the 2-0 win over Valencia on Saturday.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Carvajal was talking about Marcos Llorente, who started consecutive games for the first time this season. However, his comments drifted onto the subject of Isco.

"The philosophy of the club is to sign young players with medium to long term potential and they are all prepared to play here," Carvajal said, quoted by Marca.

"I want to congratulate Marcos Llorente for a very good game, like the other day.

"He's very loved in the dressing room, just like Isco, Isco is the most loved."

Meanwhile, Isco has hinted at the reason for his exile from the starting lineup in an Instagram post, which could be interpreted as a dig at Solari.

The Spanish international posted a topless picture of himself with the caption 'Am I fat?' and options 'Yes' or 'No', implying that his physique may be the reason Solari has given for leaving him out of the team.

Last month, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos suggested Solari was yet to fully utilise Isco due to a lack of fitness following surgery.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Touted as one of Los Blancos' most talented attacking players, who looked likely to step in to try to fill the void following Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure, Isco has played a total of 88 minutes in all competitions sine Solari took charge at the Bernabeu.

Isco's disillusionment with his situation has led to reports that he could make a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all tipped to take an interest.

Isco has been at Real Madrid since signing from Malaga in 2013 and recently surpassed 250 appearances for Los Blancos.