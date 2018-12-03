Jose Mourinho Launched 'Foul-Mouthed Rant' at Man Utd Players Before Southampton Draw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his players' attitude in an explosive rant prior to Saturday's game against Southampton, according to reports.

It was a difficult week for United, who drew at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League and inched past Young Boys in the Champions League, before dropping points again in a 2-2 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Jose Mourinho is understood to have called Paul Pogba “a virus” in the dressing room at full time and told the player: “You don’t play. You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you.” #mufc [Duncan Castles] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 2, 2018

It was reported on Sunday that Mourinho had labelled Paul Pogba 'a virus' in the dressing room after Saturday's match, and now reports claim that it was not the United boss' first tirade of the day.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho hauled his players in for an 11am team meeting at their Hilton Ageas Bowl and proceeded to launch into a furious 'expletive-filled rant' lasting ten minutes.

Mourinho reportedly told his players that the recent slump is not his fault - something he has been espousing a lot in interviews - and questioned their professionalism and attitude.

United showed impressive resolve to fight back from 2-0 down in the first half against Southampton thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, but they failed to push on in the second half and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

After the match, Mourinho was driven to his family home in London from Southampton airport while most of the squad flew back to Manchester.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The usually impassive Mourinho has appeared increasingly frustrated in recent weeks, celebrating Marouane Fellaini's late winner against Young Boys by smashing a crate of drinks to the floor.





Saturday's result leaves United 7th in the Premier League at the end of the weekend, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City and eight points off the top four.