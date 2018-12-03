Juventus Eyeing Possible Move for Newcastle Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Juventus are chasing Newcastle number one Martin Dubravka, according to an Italian report.

The Slovakian officially joined Newcastle in May this year after a six-month loan period and has been a hit on Tyneside, following a string of impressive performances. However, if the reports are to be believed, his displays may also have caught the attentions of Italian champions Juventus.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

CalcioMercato have reported that the Old Lady want to sign Dubravka as backup to ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who has established himself as the number one at the club. 


After letting club legend Gianluigi Buffon leave to join PSG, the Italian giants signed Mattia Perrin as cover for Szczęsny, but reports suggest Juventus still feel they are light in the goalkeeping department.


Dubravka joined the Magpies initially on loan from Sparta Prague in January this year and immediately endeared himself to the Newcastle faithful with a stunning performance on his debut in a 1-0 win over Manchester United. That performance, along with other impressive displays, convinced the club to sign the Slovakian permanently in May for a fee of around £4m.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rafael Benitez will not want to lose his number-one goalkeeper as it looks as if Newcastle could be in a relegation dogfight this season with the club sitting just three points above the dreaded drop zone. 


However, with owner Mike Ashley at the helm, a sizeable offer could tempt the Sports Direct businessman into selling one of their prize assets.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)