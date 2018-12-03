Juventus Eyeing Possible Move for Newcastle Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Juventus are chasing Newcastle number one Martin Dubravka, according to an Italian report.

The Slovakian officially joined Newcastle in May this year after a six-month loan period and has been a hit on Tyneside, following a string of impressive performances. However, if the reports are to be believed, his displays may also have caught the attentions of Italian champions Juventus.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

CalcioMercato have reported that the Old Lady want to sign Dubravka as backup to ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who has established himself as the number one at the club.





After letting club legend Gianluigi Buffon leave to join PSG, the Italian giants signed Mattia Perrin as cover for Szczęsny, but reports suggest Juventus still feel they are light in the goalkeeping department.





Dubravka joined the Magpies initially on loan from Sparta Prague in January this year and immediately endeared himself to the Newcastle faithful with a stunning performance on his debut in a 1-0 win over Manchester United. That performance, along with other impressive displays, convinced the club to sign the Slovakian permanently in May for a fee of around £4m.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rafael Benitez will not want to lose his number-one goalkeeper as it looks as if Newcastle could be in a relegation dogfight this season with the club sitting just three points above the dreaded drop zone.





However, with owner Mike Ashley at the helm, a sizeable offer could tempt the Sports Direct businessman into selling one of their prize assets.