Kick It Out Release Hard Hitting Film as Part of Aim to Tackle Antisemitic Abuse in Football

Kick It Out has released a short film in the fight against antisemitism in football, highlighting its history and urging people to report antisemitic abuse.

It comes after Kick It Out reporting statistics for the 2017/18 season revealed that antisemitism was the subject of 10% of all discrimination reports to the organisation.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The uncompromising video, which carries weight because of offensive language included and use of Holocaust footage, is part of Chelsea's campaign to tackle antisemitism in football and has been donated to Kick It Out by the club and director Ivor Baddiel.

It is presented by broadcaster Jeremy Vine, with ex-Chelsea forward Eniola Aluko also involved.

"The problem of antisemitism in football isn't as widely discussed as it should be. But Chelsea and Kick It Out's work is shining a spotlight on the issue, and this hard-hitting film will play a big part in that," Aluko, now with Juventus, said.

"Jewish people have always been part of the football community, on and off the pitch, so it's essential we talk about antisemitism and the impact it can have on the Jewish community, the game and society as a whole. I'm proud to play my part in that conversation."

Keeley Baptista, Head of Partnerships, added: "We are pleased to support Chelsea FC's wider work around antisemitism - it has no place in football and must be reported. It is the work of all of us to do our part and ensure it is eliminated from the game."

Kick It Out have already released an antisemitism guide for matchday stewards this year, offering information on what it is and the current laws around it, as well as advice on action.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Antisemitism remains a serious issue in football and wider society. In recent years both organisations have recorded notable increases in the number of antisemitic incidents occurring in England," Kick It Out said.

"We believe the booklet will provide vital education for stewards and safety officers across the country to understand, identify and tackle antisemitism in football stadiums. We urge all EFL clubs to utilise this resource and ensure matchday staff are fully prepared and trained to deal with any abuse that may take place."