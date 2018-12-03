Man City and Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out for the signing of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has played a starring role for the French side this campaign.

The Frenchman has made 48 appearances for Lyon and despite turning just 20 in the summer, he has established himself as the club's first choice central midfielder. Inevitably, someone of his age performing well at the highest level will catch the eye of Europe's elite and it appears the Premier League's powerhouses are on high alert.

French newspaper L'equipe (via Sport Witness) have reported that both Manchester City and Liverpool are leading the race for Aouar, whilst there is also interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The newspaper also explains that Liverpool tried to sign the midfielder back in 2016 and have been following him closely since.

Aouar has been in sparkling form for Lyon this season and has helped his side to third place in Ligue 1. He has contributed five goals and one assist in his 15 appearances this season and has clearly developed an eye for goal after only scoring six goals during the whole of the previous campaign.

The French U-21 international was a standout player for Lyon during their recent 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Man City and his performance did not go unnoticed by City boss Pep Guardiola.

"Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with excellent technical quality,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

After such high-praise from arguably the best manager in the world, links between Aouar and Man City are inevitable. If the Citizens do want the Frenchman, they will have to move quickly to beat a whole host of clubs interested.