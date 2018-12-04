Cesar Azpilicueta Signs New Long-Term Chelsea Deal After Earning Captain's Mantle

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, which will keep him in west London until 2022. 

The Spaniard is just two games away from hitting 300 for the Blues, and has captained them for much of the season – playing predominantly at right-back after spending Antonio Conte's reign as part of a back three. 

Speaking to the club's websiteAzpilicueta said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best. Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years. His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad’s most influential players.

"This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success."

The Blues bounced back from their first defeat of the season when they eased past Fulham in a hotly contested west London derby this past weekend, with goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealing a 2-0 triumph to banish memories of their 3-1 shellacking at the hands of a Tottenham team who lost their own derby this weekend. 

