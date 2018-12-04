Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Voted Best Player in Serie A for 2017/18

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has been voted as the best player in Serie A for 2017/18 by the Italian Players Association. 

The Argentinian striker had been in red hot form throughout the 2017/18 season for the Nerazzurri and finished as the joint top scorer in Serie A. He struck home 29 goals in 34 appearances and has started his current campaign just as brightly, notching eight goals in 11 appearances.   

As per Football ItaliaIcardi received the most votes from the members of the Italian players association (AIC) at the Gran Gala’ del Calcio ceremony to earn the accolade of being the named best player in the Italian top flight.

Icardi was also awarded the prize for the best goal of the season for his sumptuous back heel strike against Sampdoria, but the Inter captain claimed that wasn't even his best goal of the season and that his strike against AC Milan in the Milanese derby was even better.

Icardi was also included in the Serie A team of the year, which included a included stars from InterJuventus and Napoli such as Joao Cancelo, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala and Kalidou Koulibaly. 

Also included in the team of the year was Liverpool's keeper Alisson, who impressed sufficiently during the 2017/18 season with his former club Roma to be voted ahead of the likes of Gianluigi Buffon.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Max Allegri walked away with the award for the best manager of the season after his display of domestic domination with the Old Lady.

