Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Desire to Play Centrally Every Week After Brace Against Tottenham

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Gunners boss Unai Emery he wants to play up front every week after his two goal display in the 4-2 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Gabonese striker drilled in an early penalty to set the Gunners on their way, before equalising with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the area on the hour mark to level the scores at 2-2, with Arsenal running out eventual winners.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Emery has led Arsenal to 19 games unbeaten and much of that has been down to Aubameyang, who is the Premier League's current top goalscorer with ten goals in 14 games and has bagged 12 in 18 across all competitions.

Many of those goals have come from the wide left role, with Alexandre Lacazette preferred up top when both players start, and the striker has expressed his desire to remain in a central role, as reported by the Express.

He said: "Everybody knows it - I like to play up front, where I know that I can help the team. Sometimes the coach puts me on the left side but centre forward is my favourite position."

Aubameyang has seen instant success at Arsenal, scoring 22 goals and adding six assists in 32 appearances for the club, but says he expected to have a good impact at the start of his Arsenal career.

"Of course, I expected this [form] because the team have helped me to settle in good. It has gone well, I’m really happy here. We played like a team [against Spurs] and we did well."

Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Manchester United on Wednesday night, which could see them collect all three points at Old Trafford for the first time since September 2006.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)