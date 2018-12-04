Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Desire to Play Centrally Every Week After Brace Against Tottenham

Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Gunners boss Unai Emery he wants to play up front every week after his two goal display in the 4-2 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Gabonese striker drilled in an early penalty to set the Gunners on their way, before equalising with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the area on the hour mark to level the scores at 2-2, with Arsenal running out eventual winners.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Emery has led Arsenal to 19 games unbeaten and much of that has been down to Aubameyang, who is the Premier League's current top goalscorer with ten goals in 14 games and has bagged 12 in 18 across all competitions.

Many of those goals have come from the wide left role, with Alexandre Lacazette preferred up top when both players start, and the striker has expressed his desire to remain in a central role, as reported by the Express.

He said: "Everybody knows it - I like to play up front, where I know that I can help the team. Sometimes the coach puts me on the left side but centre forward is my favourite position."

Aubameyang has seen instant success at Arsenal, scoring 22 goals and adding six assists in 32 appearances for the club, but says he expected to have a good impact at the start of his Arsenal career.

🔟 in 🔟



The last goalkeeper to stop an @Aubameyang7 shot on target was Lukasz Fabianski - on 25 August 😮



More: https://t.co/vMSUmQ4YDV pic.twitter.com/0YBCxzg769 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2018

"Of course, I expected this [form] because the team have helped me to settle in good. It has gone well, I’m really happy here. We played like a team [against Spurs] and we did well."

Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Manchester United on Wednesday night, which could see them collect all three points at Old Trafford for the first time since September 2006.