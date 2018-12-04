Tottenham vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Symptomatic of the frantic festive schedule, Tottenham will not have time to lick their wounds from last weekend's crushing derby defeat as they welcome manager-less Southampton to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Despite the recent sacking of manager Mark Hughes, Southampton will be buoyed by their 2-2 draw against Manchester United last time out and should go into this game full of confidence.

First-team assistant coach Kelvin Davis' will take the reins for Southampton's trip to Spurs as the club seek to find Hughes' replacement.



Wednesday night at Wembley.



Both teams will be desperate to earn all three points, and it's likely to be an exciting encounter at the home of football.

Check out 90min's preview for Wednesday's game below.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 5 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Special Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News



Tottenham will most significantly be without defender Jan Vertonghen after the Belgian picked up a red card against Arsenal last Sunday.

Long-term absentees Davinson Sanchez, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will also be sidelined for Wednesday's game, whilst Danny Rose could return to the starting lineup with Mauricio Pochettino likely to rotate his squad during the festive period. Erik Lamela could also feature after he missed the north London derby with a thigh injury

Full-back Ryan Bertrand is set to return to the matchday squad on Wednesday after he missed Southampton's draw against United with a back problem. However, Kelvin Davis will be without key midfielder Mario Lemina who, after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out, will be suspended for this game.

Predicted Lineups