Divock Origi Hopeful of 'New Opportunities' After Match-Winning Goal in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool’s Divock Origi is hoping for fresh opportunities at the Anfield club, following his match-winning performance against Everton on Sunday, according to a Belgian report.

The Belgian striker was an unlikely match winner as he scored a bizarre 96th minute goal to seal all three points for the Reds in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The late cameo has been the 23-year-old's only Premier League involvement in 2018/19, while he has been linked with moves away from Anfield in January.

However, Origi is now aiming to fight for a place in the Liverpool first team again, at least in order to stoke up January transfer interest, after going from zero to hero at Anfield.

As reported by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Origi hopes his ‘crazy goal’ will give him 'new opportunities'. The report adds that the former Lille forward is aiming to get more minutes under his belt, ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule for the Reds.

Origi is to be instantly rewarded for his winner against Everton, as Jürgen Klopp is reported to be willing to start him in Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, but has been linked with a move away since the summer. Recently he was rumoured to leave in the January transfer window, with Turkish side Galatasaray reporting interest in a loan deal for the Belgian.



TF-Images/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas and Wolves all showed interest for Origi in the summer, but he missed his opportunity to move and remained out of favour of Klopp’s team.

Remarkably, Origi has only played 17 minutes this season, scoring his first of the season after six minutes against Everton. He came on for Roberto Firmino on Sunday, scoring the winner just minutes later.

Origi’s six-minute cameo was his first action since October, when he played 11 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade. You have to go even further back for his last Premier League appearance, which came in a 3-3 draw against Watford in August 2017.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Following victory on Sunday, Liverpool sit second in the Premier League five points off Manchester City.