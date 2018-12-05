Divock Origi Hopeful of 'New Opportunities' After Match-Winning Goal in Merseyside Derby

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Liverpool’s Divock Origi is hoping for fresh opportunities at the Anfield club, following his match-winning performance against Everton on Sunday, according to a Belgian report.

The Belgian striker was an unlikely match winner as he scored a bizarre 96th minute goal to seal all three points for the Reds in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. 

The late cameo has been the 23-year-old's only Premier League involvement in 2018/19, while he has been linked with moves away from Anfield in January.

However, Origi is now aiming to fight for a place in the Liverpool first team again, at least in order to stoke up January transfer interest, after going from zero to hero at Anfield.

As reported by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Origi hopes his ‘crazy goal’ will give him 'new opportunities'. The report adds that the former Lille forward is aiming to get more minutes under his belt, ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule for the Reds.

Origi is to be instantly rewarded for his winner against Everton, as Jürgen Klopp is reported to be willing to start him in Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, but has been linked with a move away since the summer. Recently he was rumoured to leave in the January transfer window, with Turkish side Galatasaray reporting interest in a loan deal for the Belgian.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas and Wolves all showed interest for Origi in the summer, but he missed his opportunity to move and remained out of favour of Klopp’s team.

Remarkably, Origi has only played 17 minutes this season, scoring his first of the season after six minutes against Everton. He came on for Roberto Firmino on Sunday, scoring the winner just minutes later.

Origi’s six-minute cameo was his first action since October, when he played 11 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade. You have to go even further back for his last Premier League appearance, which came in a 3-3 draw against Watford in August 2017.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Following victory on Sunday, Liverpool sit second in the Premier League five points off Manchester City

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)