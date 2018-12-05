Kylian Mbappe Reveals Arsene Wenger's Reaction When He Turned Down Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wished him good luck after he rejected a move to the Gunners in 2017.

During his time with Monaco, Mbappe emerged as one of the world's most exciting prospects. Almost every European giant was interested in signing the teenager, but he eventually joined PSG on loan in 2017 before securing a permanent move to Paris during the summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with France Football, Mbappe admitted he is full of respect for Wenger. He said: "He is a real French football monument who has left Arsenal.





"I have not seen many people in this world being viewed in such a unanimous way. When the entirety of Europe gets on its knees in front of him to celebrate him, that certainly means something.

"A little while ago, before I signed for PSG, we were in contact in 2017. I chose a different direction but he wasn’t annoyed at me. He was a gentleman about it and wished me good luck."

Current Arsenal boss Unai Emery has enjoyed a positive start to life in the Premier League, and Mbappe, who worked under Emery at PSG, admitted he has fond memories of his time with the Spanish manager. He said: "I do not forget that he helped me adapt to this big team, which was not easy.

"I have a lot of respect for this man even if he did not succeed in Paris. He won titles before and I hope he wins them again after. I sent him a congratulatory message when he signed for Arsenal, and now I am following from afar."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe has established himself as one of the finest footballers in the world. He finished fourth in the race for the Ballon d'Or, and was also named as the first winner of the Kopa Award, which is given to the best performing player in the world who is under the age of 21.

Despite being just 19 years old, the Frenchman has enjoyed a huge amount of success in his young career. He has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and was also instrumental in guiding France to World Cup glory during the summer.