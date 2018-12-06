Ajax Address Barcelona Links With Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt in Humorous Tweet

Ajax have taken to Twitter to address longstanding rumours linking Barcelona with their young stars Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, poking fun at the speculation while suggesting the pair won't be heading to Spain for the time being.

The duo have been widely reported as targets for the Catalan giants since the summer, and impressive performances in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League have only served to add fuel to the fire.

En néé, ze gaan ook niet in de zak mee naar Spanje! 🇪🇸💰 pic.twitter.com/c21cLV1YWu — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 5, 2018

However, in a tweet that translates to "And no, they won't be going to Spain with us either" it seems the Dutch side are taking a laid back attitude to the interest from Barca in the duo's respective signatures.

While they may not be publicly concerned for the time being, however, they will be hoping that Champions League knockout football will be enough to persuade both players to remain at the club should the La Liga champions come knocking in January.

They have already qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare, with 19-year-old de Ligt captaining them in four of their five European fixtures.

De Jong has been similarly central to their successes, missing only the 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich.

In addition to Barca, he has also been linked heavily with a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City among others.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Ajax are no stranger to selling players, having seen Justin Kluivert, Davinson Sanchez and Davy Klassen make high profile moves from the Amsterdam conveyor belt in the last year or so.