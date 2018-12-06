Lucas Torreira Opens Up About 'Garra Charrua' Mentality & Scoring His First Goal Against Spurs

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira believes that he's brought Uruguay's 'garra charrua' fighting mentality to Unai Emery's side, something which has helped enamour himself with fans in north London.

There was some uncertainty surrounding the move when Torreira swapped Italian outfit Sampdoria for Arsenal during the summer transfer window, signing on the dotted line for £27m.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

But it didn't take long for Torreira to become a fan favourite at the Emirates, quickly showcasing his grit and determination that he became so well known for during a four-year spell in Italy, having first signed for Pescara in 2014.

"That is something I carry inside of me," Torreira said about the 'garra charra' mentality, quoted by the Telegraph. "That is my way of playing, and I try to bring that positive energy to the team."

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Arsenal. He's slotted perfectly into Emery's side and is quickly dispelling the idea that the Gunners are still a soft opponent - something which fans have been crying out for over the last 10 years.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Torreira explained that Emery encourages the Uruguay international to get forward as often as possible, something which worked wonders when he scored his maiden goal for the club against Tottenham.

"I have the confidence of my team-mates and the coach tells me before every game to try to get forward," he continued. "Obviously when we are out on the pitch we like to create chances to score. In the previous match [against Bournemouth], I had hit the post, going so close. On Sunday I got lucky and I am so happy about that."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Even outside of the Arsenal fanbase, Torreira is already being tipped by many as the signing of the summer. The youngster has been vital in their 20-game unbeaten run, which was extended thanks to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday.