Man Utd Linked With Galatasaray Starlet Ozan Kabak in Hunt for Long-Term Defensive Reinforcements

Manchester United are now being linked with teenage Galatasaray centre-back Ozan Kabak, with the young Turk the latest reported target for the Old Trafford club as they continue to eye long-term defensive reinforcements.

United appear determined to land the 'next big thing' when it comes to buying new centre-backs instead of landing an established star and it follows rumours in recent weeks that the Old Trafford club is also looking at Nikola Milenkovic, Joachim Andersen and Eder Militao (below).

TF-Images/GettyImages

A report from The Sun claims United scouts have watched Kabak in action this season.

The 18-year-old only made his senior debut in May last season but has already become a regular starter for the Istanbul giants, including in the Champions League, much in the same way as 20-year-old Militao at Porto.

Kabak is reputedly strong in the air and allegedly has a release clause as little as £7m for clubs outside Turkey. But Galatasaray are said to want at least £20m and looking to hand the player a new contract that would raise the clause to more than £30m.

United are not necessarily the only club keeping tabs on his development, with the Sun's story claiming that Arsenal have also taken a look at him already, while Serie A pair Inter and Roma are also rumoured to be interested.

Assuming the story of United's interest is legitimate and a deal went ahead, Kabak would almost certainly not be an immediate first team player, rather one for the future.

I'm fine with #MUFC eyeing young defenders for the long-term - Nikola Milenkovic, Joachim Andersen, Eder Militao, Ozan Kabak etc - but don't tell me there isn't need for an established defensive leader to come in immediately.



Conceding 25 goals in 15 PL games is shocking. — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) December 6, 2018

In the meantime, the current defence still needs as much help as it can get after leaking two more soft goals in the clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. United have now conceded 25 goals in 15 Premier League outings this season, keeping only two clean sheets.