Arsenal Captain Jordan Nobbs Ruled Out of 2019 Women's World Cup After Knee Surgery

Arsenal and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been sadly ruled out of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France after undergoing knee surgery on the cruciate ligament damage she suffered last month.

Nobbs, who had been in fine form for the Women's Super League topping Gunners in 2018/19 and promised to be one of England's key players at the tournament, ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during a routine win over Everton last month.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

There had been slim hope that the Arsenal captain might still have had a chance of making it to the World Cup, but an update from the FA on Friday confirmed she will not recover in time.

England head coach Phil Neville said, "We are all wishing Jordan a speedy recovery and will be supporting her every step of the way throughout her rehabilitation process.

"She is an invaluable member of the Lionesses squad and played a huge part in helping us secure our place at next summer's World Cup finals in France.

"Naturally we are disappointed that a player of Jordan's ability and importance will not be able to take part in the World Cup, but the priority is that she returns to full fitness and can look forward to many exciting years ahead playing for both her club and country."

Nobbs had been one of the stars of the WSL this season, helping a rampant Arsenal side win eight games in a row to begin the campaign, while scoring regularly herself. The Gunners managed to extend that run to nine without her before soon succumbing to a first defeat at the hands of title rivals Manchester City, their most recent league fixture.

Her absence in France will be a cruel blow to an England side with ambitions of building on a third place finish at the last tournament and potentially even lifting the trophy. Nobbs had been part of that 2015 squad, although injury ensured she was limited to just one game.

Recently crowned women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, scorer of over 250 career goals by the age of 23, is also expected to miss the World Cup next year after putting her international career with Norway, who have qualified, on hold in 2017 in order to focus on club football.

The group draw for the World Cup will take place in Paris on Saturday 8th December.