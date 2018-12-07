Frenkie De Jong Admits He Could Leave Ajax in 2019 & Names Jorginho Among His Heroes

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong says that he does not yet know whether he will leave the Eredivisie club at the end of the season, amid rumours that he has agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Likened to Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer, De Jong is one of the most exciting young players in Europe and has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Manchester City next summer.

My interview with Ajax's Frenkie De Jong. Here he is talking about Cruyff, Iniesta, Guardiola, Barcelona, Man City and how his intuition has made him one of Europe's best young players https://t.co/RMR96T7HJF — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) December 7, 2018

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf report that De Jong is on the brink of a €75m move to PSG, but the 21-year-old told the Guardian that he has not made any firm decisions on his future.

"It’s difficult to say what will happen," De Jong said. "I want to finish this season well with Ajax. Then we will see. Maybe I’ll stay for another year, maybe I’ll leave. But I am not sure."

Laughing off the daily rumours, De Jong adds: "I don’t pay attention to it. I hear the stories but I just want to finish this season well."

De Jong admits that Manchester City and Barcelona both play a brand of football which appeals to him, and he names Lionel Messi as 'the best' because he can do everything. He also cites Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as one of his inspirations.

“I like to watch the great players, the ones who are technically good and understand the game," De Jong added. "I try to see how they move. There are so many I look at, especially the midfielders.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"You have the guys from Barcelona, the guys from Manchester City. Jorginho at Chelsea now. There are so many to learn from."

De Jong could come up against his future employers in the knockout stages of the Champions League, having helped Ajax qualify from the group stage for the first time since 2006.