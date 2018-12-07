Why Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White Is Set to Be the Premier League's Breakout Star This Season

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

After a string of brief cameo appearances, 18-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White was handed his first Premier League start for Wolverhampton Wanderers when Chelsea travelled to Molineux on Wednesday. However, he certainly did not shy away from the occasion.

He was given 72 minutes against Maurizio Sarri's men, and was instrumental in turning a potential defeat into a breathtaking 2-1 victory, offering the assist for Raul Jimenez's equaliser.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The youngster has been highly thought of by those at Wolves for several years now, but Wednesday's starring performance against Chelsea has now propelled the midfielder into the spotlight.

It was a complete performance from Gibbs-White. He offered speed and creativity, and was prepared to put his teammates on his back and carry them to victory. His form will almost certainly earn him an extended period in the starting lineup, and Gibbs-White has the potential to become the breakout star of the campaign.

For those who follow England's youth teams, they will know that Gibbs-White has been one of the standout performers of his age group for several years. He netted twice as the England Under-17's lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, and has also been starring for Wolves' academy sides for years.

His attributes allow him to feature in a variety of positions. Primarily a central midfielder, Gibbs-White is able to make an impact as both an attacking midfielder and as a winger, meaning he will be given plenty of chances in Wolves' senior side. 

With these opportunities, Gibbs-White will only improve. At just 18, he still has a lengthy career ahead of him, but Gibbs-White can become a star of Wolves' side right now. Nuno Esperito Santo's side have occasionally been guilty of lacking creativity, but including Gibbs-White in his squad is an immediate fix for this issue.

If he continues to offer his side this urgency and excitement, he will soon become a household name. Youngsters need a breakout season to establish themselves as a Premier League player, and this will be Gibbs-White's year. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Gareth Southgate has proven that he is willing to include talented youngsters in his England side. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have both been given chances to shine, and all the signs suggest that Gibbs-White will be following in their footsteps in the near future.

Remember the name, you'll be hearing it for years to come - Morgan Gibbs-White.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)