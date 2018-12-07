Wolves Ready to Break Transfer Record & Make Raul Jimenez Move Permanent in Summer 2019

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Premier League new boys Wolves are prepared to smash their transfer record and sign star centre forward Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal in the coming months.

Jimenez joined the West Midlands side on loan from Benfica in the summer with a view to a 

permanent transfer being pushed through at the end of the season, and while the Mexican hasn't been prolific in front of goal, he has proved himself to be an integral part of Nuno Espirito Santo's system so far.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

O Jogo report that Wolves have already made a decision over the Mexican's future, and they'll sign the forward from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

It's understood the fee will be in the region of £33m - a figure that for many newly promoted sides would be too much to spend on just one player. However, with the considerable financial might of Fosun International behind the club, money is no problem for the Black Country outfit.

The permanent signing of Jimenez would be in line with the type of on-pitch style that the Chinese owners have been keen on establishing since purchasing the club from Steve Morgan in 2016. Fosun are aware that the project they've undertaken at Wolves will be one that could take many years before their eventual goal of European football is reached, and as such they realise that a blend of youth and experience will be key in guiding the club to those heights.

Jimenez fits the bill perfectly in this sense. He has considerable experience playing at the highest level, but is still only 27 and with arguably his best years still to come.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley FC - Premier League

With just Leo Bonatini to challenge him for the centre forward's spot in Nuno's side, Jimenez will look to become a permanent Premier League fixture for Wolves. His finishing still needs some work if he's to succeed at the highest level, but he appears to have all the assets to thrive in the English game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)