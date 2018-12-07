Wolves Ready to Break Transfer Record & Make Raul Jimenez Move Permanent in Summer 2019

Premier League new boys Wolves are prepared to smash their transfer record and sign star centre forward Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal in the coming months.

Jimenez joined the West Midlands side on loan from Benfica in the summer with a view to a

permanent transfer being pushed through at the end of the season, and while the Mexican hasn't been prolific in front of goal, he has proved himself to be an integral part of Nuno Espirito Santo's system so far.

O Jogo report that Wolves have already made a decision over the Mexican's future, and they'll sign the forward from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

It's understood the fee will be in the region of £33m - a figure that for many newly promoted sides would be too much to spend on just one player. However, with the considerable financial might of Fosun International behind the club, money is no problem for the Black Country outfit.

Raul Jimenez is made for the PL. He's an unselfish forward with fantastic skills on the ball, which gives him the ability to play multiple positions up front.



Look at his goal today. Starts outside the box, has TWO defenders on him and muscles in a shot past Kepa. — Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86) December 5, 2018

The permanent signing of Jimenez would be in line with the type of on-pitch style that the Chinese owners have been keen on establishing since purchasing the club from Steve Morgan in 2016. Fosun are aware that the project they've undertaken at Wolves will be one that could take many years before their eventual goal of European football is reached, and as such they realise that a blend of youth and experience will be key in guiding the club to those heights.

Jimenez fits the bill perfectly in this sense. He has considerable experience playing at the highest level, but is still only 27 and with arguably his best years still to come.

With just Leo Bonatini to challenge him for the centre forward's spot in Nuno's side, Jimenez will look to become a permanent Premier League fixture for Wolves. His finishing still needs some work if he's to succeed at the highest level, but he appears to have all the assets to thrive in the English game.