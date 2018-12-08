Bournemouth Fans Show Their Class in Reaction to Mohamed Salah's Hat-Trick

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah put in a stunning performance as his side beat Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah scored a hat-trick to add to Steve Cook's own goal as Liverpool romped to an away victory which put them top of the table for the time being.

The hat-trick puts Salah on ten goals for the season - joint top with Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Salah was awarded the man of the match award, even if he did try to give it to James Milner at full time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

And the Sky Sports pundits weren't the only ones impressed by Salah's performance.





Bournemouth fans could be seen and heard applauding Salah as he walked off the pitch at full time. This was a touch of class from a set of fans well known for being very respectful.

Bournemouth fans applauding Salah off the field. Nice touch. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 8, 2018

Even though they would've hoped for a different result, they couldn't help but be in awe of a player who appears to be finding the magic that tore the Premier League apart last season.