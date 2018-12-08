Chelsea Set to Investigate Claims of Racial Abuse Aimed by Fans Towards Raheem Sterling During Win

Chelsea have announced they will investigate claims that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused during the Blues' 2-0 win over the reigning champions.

The claims arose once photos and videos surfaced on social media appearing to show a fan shouting racist remarks aimed towards Sterling whilst he was fetching the ball after the ball had gone out of play. It still isn't known what was said in the incident, however the club have revealed that they will investigate the matter further.



Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Speaking after the win, a Chelsea spokesman revealed (via Football.London ): "We’re aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary."

The report states that BT Sport - who were broadcasting the match - have agreed to cooperate and send over any match footage which may help the investigation in order to help get a clearer idea on what was shouted towards Sterling, and to decide on appropriate actions.

The incident threatens to overshadow what was a great night for Chelsea football club. After what was a dominant first half from the visitors, goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz were enough to inflict Manchester City's first defeat of the season, closing the gap between Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola's men to seven points.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages