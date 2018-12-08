Mohamed Salah Makes a Top Gesture to James Milner Following His 500th Premier League Appearance

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah refused his man of the match award following his hat-trick against Bournemouth, opting instead to hand it to teammate James Milner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 

Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium, with Salah bagging three and a Steve Cook own goal making up the other. Liverpool move to the top of the table temporarily, with Manchester City facing Chelsea in the day's late kick off. 

Despite claiming the match ball, Salah declined the man of the match trophy awarded to him by Sky Sports. Salah was instead quick to heap praise on teammate James Milner, who was made his 500th Premier League appearance in Liverpool's win. 

He said: "It's his 500th game! I have to congratulate him on an amazing career. He deserves it today, and I hope we can win something together this season - but I will not take it!"

Milner has turned out for LeedsNewcastleAston VillaManchester City and Liverpool across his career that has spanned 16 years. Salah went on to add that he hopes that Liverpool go on to win silverware this season as a tribute to Milner. 

