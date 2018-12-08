Rob Holding Reveals Marcus Rashford 'Reached Out' to Him After Tackle Which Led to ACL Injury

Rob Holding has taken to social media to insist that there are no bad feelings with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, following the striker’s challenge which ended the Arsenal defender’s season through injury.

Holding has been ruled out for up to nine months after the Gunners confirmed that the 23-year-old has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The season-ending injury was suffered during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with United on Wednesday.

We can confirm that Rob Holding has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 7, 2018

Rashford made the challenge which caused Holding to be stretchered off during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with the former Bolton defender landing awkwardly. However, Holding has appeared in good spirits since, and took to Instagram to reveal: “Marcus has reached out to me.

“We are just two Manc lads luckily enough to be against each other at OT. What happens after is just part of football.

“It’s all love & my aim is to be back better than before.”

Just want to say a big thank you to all the fans, players and staff members for the support during the past couple of days. Gutted to get injured during a strong period for the team! pic.twitter.com/EC466il7aG — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 7, 2018

Holding had also expressed his appreciation of his Gunners teammates through an earlier post on social media following his injury. The defender wrote: “This team is special! I love my guys."

The injury comes at a most unfortunate time for Holding, with the centre back having enjoyed a fine recent run of form as a first team regular for Arsenal.

The former England U21 international had established himself as first choice alongside Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in a revamped back three system in recent weeks.

We’re having a good week even if it’s being tough because of the injuries -you’ll get well soon and stronger Rob!-, but now let’s keep going forward and focused on @htafcdotcom to make it a great week end. Together we are stronger... @Arsenal ! pic.twitter.com/I5fbjhEFlD — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) December 7, 2018

The defensive reshuffle was at the foundations of Arsenal’s recent wins over Bournemouth and Tottenham, as well as the midweek draw with United.

Head coach Unai Emery has reaped the rewards for his tactical pragmatism and initiative and has provided encouragement for Holding in his rehabilitation after having performed strongly under the Spaniard.

The Gunners boss tweeted: “We’re having a good week even if it’s being tough because of the injuries – you’ll get well soon and stronger Rob!”

Arsenal face Huddersfield Town in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday, and Emery must decide how best to reorganise his defence once more in Holding’s absence.