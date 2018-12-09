Claude Puel Irked by Leicester's Inability to Capitalise on Bright Start During Defeat to Tottenham

Leicester manager Claude Puel was left 'frustrated' by his side's inability to take their early

chances during their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

A stunning first-half strike from Heung-Min Son on the stroke of half-time and a second-half header from Dele Alli confirmed the win for the visitors, which brought an end to the Foxes' seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Despite failing to truly test Hugo Lloris over the course of the game, Puel pointed to his side's positive start to the game, admitting they needed to convert some of the early chances they created.





Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "We have a regret of course. I am frustrated as we started the game very well, we put in place a good structure.

"We need more confidence around the box to give the right service. It was a shame to have all these possibilities. We conceded the goal and it was tough. It was difficult to come back in the game."

Leicester remain in ninth place in the Premier League following the defeat, and will hope to bounce back in their next game, which is away to Crystal Palace in a week's time.





Puel was also complementary of Spurs after the game, stating that the quality within their squad helped decide the outcome of the game, as Mauricio Pochettino was afforded the luxury of starting both Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen on the bench.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He added: "They are one of the teams challenging for the title because they have a big squad and quality."