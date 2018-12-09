Everton vs Watford Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton welcome Watford to Goodison Park on Monday night as both sides look to return to winning ways.

The Toffees picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United last Wednesday, with Marco Silva's men frustrated by their resilient visitors. The draw left Everton sixth, eight points off the European spots.

On the other hand Watford were defeated on Tuesday night, as league leaders Manchester City won 2-1. However it was a tight finish, as Abdoulaye Doucoure's late consolation set up a nerve-wracking climax.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With manager Marco Silva and star man Richarlison welcoming their former club to Goodison Park, it promises to be a tasty affair.



Here's 90min's breakdown of Monday's Premier League clash.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 10 December What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Marco Silva will have a full strength squad at his disposal, as Everton have no injured or suspended players ahead of Monday's match.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However Watford are still without Etienne Capoue, who is serving a three-match suspension following his red card at Leicester City. The club are continuing to appeal the decision according to BBC Sport, although it seems unlikely to be rescinded.

Predicted Lineups

Everton Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Gomes, Gueye; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Walcott; Richarlison Watford Foster; Holebas, Catchcart, Mariappa, Femenia; Chalobah; Pereyra, Doucoure, Hughes, Success; Deeney



Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met 26 times before, with Everton having by far the better record. The Toffees have won 19 times, while Watford have only mustered four wins and three draws.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

However last time out it was the Hornets who took all three points. A fine finish from Troy Deeney secured a 1-0 win for Watford when they met in February 2018.



Recent Form

Everton are returning to Goodison Park after just five days, after they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United on Merseyside. They were dominant against the Magpies, but were unable to take all three points.

The Toffees have only mustered two goals in their last four games, winning just one of them. They do however sit sixth in the Premier League, although they could end the weekend in 11th if results don't go their way.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Despite this Watford are in even worse form. They were narrowly edged out last Tuesday as league leaders Manchester City beat them 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

The defeat to City left the Hornets 11th in the Premier League, with no win in five games. Their last win was in October, when they beat Huddersfield Town 3-0.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Everton Watford Everton 1-1 Newcastle United (5/12) Watford 1-2 Manchester City (4/12) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (2/12) Leicester City 2-0 Watford (1/12)

Everton 1-0 Cardiff City (24/11) Watford 0-3 Liverpool (24/11) Chelsea 0-0 Everton (1/11) Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11) Everton 3-1 Brighton (3/11) Newcastle United 1-0 Watford (3/11)

Prediction

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

In a game where both sides desperately need points, it is going to be a tight affair at Goodison Park.

Both Everton and Watford are back in action the following Saturday, when they face Manchester City and Cardiff City respectively. Marco Silva and Javi Gracia may have an eye on those upcoming games, which could lead to resting players ahead of a busy month.

It is tight between the two sides, with just three points separating them in the table. As such, a draw may be on the cards.



Prediction: Everton 1-1 Watford