Lucas Paqueta Arrives in Italy Ahead of January Transfer to AC Milan

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Brazilian sensation Lucas Paqueta has landed in Italy ahead of completing a January move to AC Milan.

In October, Milan beat the likes of Paris Saint-Germain to Paqueta's signature, and the 21-year-old remained with Brazilian side Flamengo until the end of 2018. With the Brazilian season now finished, Paqueta has travelled to Milan to join up with his new team.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the news on Twitter, posting a picture of Paqueta arriving in Milan. Once the January transfer window opens, Paqueta will be officially unveiled as a Milan player.

Paqueta has been dubbed 'The New Kaka', and many teams were interested in a move for the young Brazilian. However, it was Milan who won the race for the 21-year-old, who will now follow in the footsteps of Kaka as he takes his first step into European football.

He will be a welcome addition to the Milan squad, with Tuttosport revealing that he will be able to be registered as European player as a result of his mother's Portuguese heritage.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Paqueta is capable of playing in a deeper midfield role, whilst his versatility also allows him to operate as a winger. In his 39 appearances for Flamengo during the 2018 season, Paqueta netted an impressive ten goals and even created a further four for his teammates.

He was named as one of Brazil manager Tite's reserve players for this summer's World Cup, making him the youngest player in the 35-man provisional squad.

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

Paqueta did not take part during the tournament, but was later given his debut for the Brazilian national team in September as he made substitute appearances against both the USA and El Salvador.

