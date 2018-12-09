Neil Warnock Praises Referee Jon Moss for His Role in Cardiff's Winning Goal Against Southampton

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has expressed his delight at Jon Moss' decision to play an advantage in the build up to Callum Paterson's winning goal against Southampton.

Moss gave the advantage after a tackle on midfielder Victor Camarasa, which saw the ball dealt with woefully by Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, setting Paterson through on goal.

"You know me, I criticise referees, but I don't think anybody other than Jonathan Moss would have given us an advantage like that," Warnock told Wales Online.

"The way he didn't blow for the obvious free-kick there and Paterson got that little bit of luck.

"I've got to say a big thank you, I thought that was a fantastic advantage today."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

He also admitted that his side were full value for their win, in a game which he knew would be a tough test for his team.

"We say 'it's just another game' but when I woke up in the middle of the night last night, I realised it'd be a tough game today. It's great to be sat here with three points and I thought we deserved to to be honest."

Warnock also praised makeshift striker Callum Paterson, who bagged the winning goal in Saturday's game.

"In the old fashioned days I used to say he'd run through a brick wall for me. But if I asked him to, he probably would!

"It's great for him tonight because he does work really hard, the way he runs and puts defenders under pressure. I don't honestly know what we'd do without him at the minute."

Cardiff face Watford in their next match at Vicarage Road next Saturday. They will be hoping to improve their dire away form which has seen them only pick up one point on the road this season.