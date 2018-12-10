AC Milan Director Rules Out Zlatan Ibrahimović Swoop & Provides Update on Cesc Fabregas Move

AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo has claimed that his side won't sign Zlatan Ibrahimović in January, but has suggested that a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas could happen.

As I Rossoneri have failed to deliver after heavy investment from their owners, the pressure has increased on the club to improve their fortunes. Juventus look set to cruise to an eighth Serie A title on the trot, 17 points clear of Milan in fourth place. The side drew 0-0 with Torino last weekend, losing more valuable points in the tightly packed upper half of the table.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Italia regarding the club's planned transfer activity, Leonardo said: "Ibrahimovic? No he won't arrive. He always said that if LA [Galaxy] accepted his demands, that he would stay there. He won't be arriving here. It would've been nice but it isn't possible."





While fans of the San Siro sleeping giants may be disappointed to miss out on a striker as prolific as the Sweden legend, they could yet land Chelsea ace Fàbregas, with Leonardo revealing: "We are studying the possibilities [regarding a move for Fàbregas]. We are evaluating the conditions."





Based on his comments, there's certainly a chance that Milan could have some luck in their pursuit of the creative midfielder. Fàbregas has had to settle for a bit-part role under his manager Maurizio Sarri, but could flourish if given a key role for Gennaro Gattuso's struggling side.

In other news, Gattuso claimed his side's result against Torino wasn't a missed opportunity. The former Italy international argued that his side were up against a team who specialise in strong away performances, and that his side would have have probably lost the fixture last season.