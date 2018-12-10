Gennaro Gattuso Plays Down 'Missed Opportunity' in Weekend Draw With Torino

Gennaro Gattuso has taken the positives away from AC Milan's goalless draw with Torino on Sunday evening.

Il Rossoneri missed the chance to close the gap to Inter in the Serie A table and could have easily snatched all three points from the match if they were able to convert their efforts on goal in the second half.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite the nature of the draw, Gattuso insisted that it was not necessarily a bad result for Milan.

"I don’t consider it a missed opportunity, as we were well aware that Torino are a difficult team, were unbeaten on their travels,” he told Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We struggled a little for 15-20 minutes, but then played the game we needed to. Torino have a lot of quality and it’s a good point. I don’t see it as a bad performance at all. I am sure that a year ago, we would’ve lost this game."





Milan are currently going through somewhat of an injury crisis, but Gattuso claimed that his side are managing very well - in spite of the difficulties they have had to face in recent weeks.





“At this moment, the team is giving its all, we have a lot of players out injured and I think we’re doing well in the circumstances," he added.





“Higuain is a little below par because he still has this back problem, he’s playing through the pain and we need to wait for him to get better. He struggles to train consistently and this is penalising him.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“I have to make do with what I’ve got. We have injuries, there are problems with UEFA, but all that is not my business. I can’t sit here complaining about things I can’t control. I just have to get the current players to deliver at the best of their abilities."