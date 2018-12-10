Jadon Sancho Heads List of Transfer Value Increases as 3 Liverpool Stars Make Top 10

Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jadon Sancho has seen his transfer value explode over the last three months, while a number of Premier League players, including three from Liverpool, have also seen their valuations massively rise, such has been their incredible form.

The latest research from the CIES Football Observatory suggests that Sancho's transfer value has reached an astonishing €87.9m on 1st December. That figure compares to the €9.7m he was objectively worth at the start of September, a staggering increase of over 800%.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Sancho, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for around €10m, has thrived after being handed regular first team opportunities. In what has become a breakout season, the teenager has managed 12 combined goals and assists in 14 Bundesliga games.

No other player in the world has seen their transfer value increase by anything like as much in the same period of time, whether it be in absolute or relative terms.

Juventus have already seen a significant jump in transfer value from summer signing Joao Cancelo, who is now worth an estimated €74.2m compared to €27.8m three short months ago.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson continues his meteoric rise and is now worth €32m more than he was in September, from €47.8m to €79.8m. Everton's Richarlison and Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer are others whose transfer value has risen by at least €30m.

Already highly valued Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane have both seen their respective transfer values closing in on the €130m mark.

Aymeric Laporte is justifying the faith Manchester City showed in him last January and is now worth over €100m after a €29m jump from €74.5m. Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is another in that bracket after his value rose from €83.4m to €109.2m in the last three months.

Kylian Mbappe, now worth €216.3m overall, completes the top 10 after a €25.1m rise.

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Luke Shaw in the top 20 of both absolute and relative increase after his transfer value leapt up by close to 250% from €10m to €33.7m. His contract renewal is likely a major factor behind that, as well as improved performances.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and Leicester defender Ben Chilwell, both of whom have come into a new-look England squad this season, also feature in the top 20 after transfers value rises of €20.6m and €20.5m respectively. Wilson in particular is now worth an estimated €33.6m after eight Premier League goals this season and scoring on his international debut.

Inter have continued to be a resurgent force in Italy this season and Milan Skriniar, Matteo Politano and Marcelo Brozovic have all had transfer value rises in excess of €20m.