Newcastle Face Injury Crisis as Three Magpies Could Miss Game Against Huddersfield

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Newcastle United could be without up to three players for their weekend trip to Huddersfield Town, as DeAndre Yedlin will miss out with a suspension, while Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvy are out injured.

The Magpies suffered their ninth loss of the Premier League season - and their second in three matches - with a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, dropping them down to 15th in the league table.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

During the clash, right-back Yedlin was sent off for a tug on Diogo Jota as the midfielder went through on goal, while Fernandez was substituted with a calf issue. Shelvey, meanwhile, didn't feature at all at St. James' Park due to a thigh problem.


Manager Rafael Benitez had strong reservations about Yedlin's dismissal, saying: "I saw the replay [of the incident] and we need VAR right now," according to the Examiner.

"You can see the replay. You can see the two incidents in the video. It was unbelievable.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"When you have a player in the corner of the box, with the ball two or three metres away...DeAndre was pulling him and [Jamaal] Lascelles was close enough.

"I cannot believe every time that [Jota] touched the ball, he would put it in the top corner. A clear chance on goal? I cannot believe that."


Fernandez will be a big miss for Newcastle, whose defence has looked well-marshalled with the Argentine's astute positioning and clinical tackling in recent games.

The Newcastle boss will, however, have to quickly turn his attention to his side's match against the Terriers in what is already a six-pointer at this early stage of the season, with Huddersfield in 18th position on 10 points - just two spots back from Newcastle in 15th.

