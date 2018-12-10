Raheem Sterling Confirms to Police He Was Racially Abused During Chelsea Clash

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has formally informed police that he was subject to racist abuse during his team's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Video footage appeared to show someone among the Chelsea fans shout 'f***ing black c***' in Sterling's direction, and The Times report that the 24-year-old England international has since 'confirmed to police that he was racially abused'.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It is believed that Metropolitan Police officers investigating the incident travelled to Manchester to speak with Sterling, who is thought to have informed his own club's security staff immediately after the game had finished.

The moment of abuse happened when Sterling went to collect the ball from the side of the pitch in front of Chelsea supporters. His immediate reaction was a smile.

The player later posted a response on Instagram, admitting that he 'had to laugh' when he heard the abuse as he expects 'no better' and highlighted how the negative portrayal of black footballers by certain newspapers has helped fuel 'racism and aggressive behaviour'.

While Sterling himself has often been a favourite subject of the tabloid press, the examples he gave were two online articles from the Daily Mail about Manchester City youngsters Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden each buying a house for their mothers, reported with noticeably different tones.

"...you have two young players both starting out their careers, both play for the same team, both have done the right thing, which is buy a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are," Sterling said.

"But look how the newspaper get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player. I think this is unacceptable, both innocent, have not done a thing wrong, but just the way it has been worded," he added.

"This young black kid is looked at in a bad light, which helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviours. So for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age, all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance."

The tirade directed at Sterling was the second example of an alleged racially motivated abuse in the Premier League in quick succession after a banana was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the stands during the north London derby the weekend before.