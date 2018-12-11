Arsenal Amongst Clubs to Watch Talented Feyenoord Youngster Orkun Kokcu During Dream Debut

By 90Min
December 11, 2018

Arsenal were one of a number of European clubs in attendance during Feyenoord's Eredivisie game against FC Emmen at the weekend to keep tabs on talented youngster Orkun Kokcu. 

The 17-year-old came off the bench at half-time to make his league debut for the first team, before marking the milestone with a goal and assist in a 4-1 win. 

According the the Daily MailArsenal were joined in the stands by Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven to monitor the midfielder who is viewed as one of the brightest talents in Europe. 

The Premier League trio of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are also said to be scouting the attack-minded midfielder, while Paris Saint-Germain are another club said to be interested in the teenager. 

Kokcu rose to prominence last season for Feyenoord's Under-19 side, having scored 17 goals as well as provide an astounding 34 assists.

His attacking exploits have also continued at national team level, with the midfielder scoring three goals and providing two assist for the Netherlands' Under-19 side in seven appearances since his debut in March 2018. 

Kokcu's only other appearance for Feyenoord's first-team came in the Dutch Cup against VV Gemert in September of this season, with the midfielder on the scoresheet during that game also in what was a routine 4-0 win.

VI-Images/GettyImages

It's unclear whether, if at all, Feyenoord would be willing to let go of Kokcu once the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, although a deal involving him returning to Feyenoord on loan could be an option. 

