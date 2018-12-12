Carlo Ancelotti Calls Out Virgil van Dijk Challenge After Napoli's Defeat to Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed Virgil van Dijk should have seen red for his challenge on Dries Mertens, following Napoli's Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Italian claimed that Van Dijk should have been sent off for his robust tackle early in the first half, with the match poised at 0-0.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Van Dijk won the ball, but his follow through saw him connect studs first with Mertens ankle, leaving the Belgian forward requiring treatment.

The challenge, which has been interpreted in various ways by pundits and fans online prompted Slovenian referee Damir Skomina to brandish just a yellow.

However, ex-Chelsea boss Ancelotti was one of those to disagree with the decision, and felt Van Dijk was lucky to stay on the pitch.

"I saw the video, it was a red card," he is quoted as saying, via Sky Sports. "There are a lot of questions about VAR. When VAR comes in the Champions League, it will be great."

Currently, VAR is set to be introduced into the Europe's top competition from the beginning of next season, while the Europa League will embrace the new technology the year after.

Fortunately for Mertens and Napoli, he was able to continue on after the incident. However, he was powerless to prevent Liverpool running out 1-0 winners on the night, and progressing through to the Champions League knockout stages.

Mohamed Salah's first half goal was enough to seal the victory that condemned Napoli to the Europa League.





Ancelotti, however, insisted that he had no regrets with his side's performance during the group stages and pledged to take the motivation from the defeat into the Europa League.