'Will They Ever Learn?': Liverpool Fans Mock Dries Mertens as Anfield Comments Backfire

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool fans have mercilessly mocked Napoli winger Dries Mertens on social media as his comments about the Anfield atmosphere came back to haunt him.

Prior to Tuesday's crucial Champions League game at the famous old stadium, Mertens said that he was not daunted by playing there and admitted to being underwhelmed by the atmosphere and the 'This is Anfield' sign when he visited with Utrecht in 2010.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I’m looking at this small thing [the sign] and asking, ‘Is this so special?’" Mertens recalled in an interview with the Times.


Mertens' comments backfired as he was largely anonymous during Tuesday's match, with his most memorable contribution being as the recipient of a first half tackle from Virgil van Dijk which saw the Dutch defender booked.

Liverpool won 1-0 to reach the last 16 at Napoli's expense and Reds fans wasted no time in reminding Mertens of his pre-match bravado.

Meanwhile, many Liverpool supporters pointed out that Mertens was just the latest in a long line of players and managers to see his negative comments about the club and the stadium backfire.

Thomas Tuchel said that the Anfield atmosphere wouldn't bother him and his players before Liverpool beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 in the Europa League in 2016, while Julian Nagelsmann said he was 'not overly in awe' of Liverpool prior to a 4-2 win over his Hoffenheim side last year.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar have also shown signs of over-confidence before their teams lost at Anfield.

Tuesday's result means that Liverpool are still unbeaten at Anfield in European competitions under Jurgen Klopp, a run which extends to 16 matches.

