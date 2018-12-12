'Will They Ever Learn?': Liverpool Fans Mock Dries Mertens as Anfield Comments Backfire

Liverpool fans have mercilessly mocked Napoli winger Dries Mertens on social media as his comments about the Anfield atmosphere came back to haunt him.

Prior to Tuesday's crucial Champions League game at the famous old stadium, Mertens said that he was not daunted by playing there and admitted to being underwhelmed by the atmosphere and the 'This is Anfield' sign when he visited with Utrecht in 2010.

"I’m looking at this small thing [the sign] and asking, ‘Is this so special?’" Mertens recalled in an interview with the Times.





Mertens' comments backfired as he was largely anonymous during Tuesday's match, with his most memorable contribution being as the recipient of a first half tackle from Virgil van Dijk which saw the Dutch defender booked.

Liverpool won 1-0 to reach the last 16 at Napoli's expense and Reds fans wasted no time in reminding Mertens of his pre-match bravado.

Dries Mertens forgot to touch the Anfield sign his first time here, he forgot to touch the ball his second time here. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 11, 2018

Mertens trying to throw shade at Anfield and drops a 0/10 performance. Will they ever learn 🤣🤣 — Bobby Gunn (@BobbyGunn8) December 11, 2018

Dries that was Anfield hope you'll remember that for a long time. — saurav singh (@sauravsymlaw) December 11, 2018

Van Dijk showing Mertens what the "This is Anfield" sign means. — Caleb Mohammed (@Capes_Meister) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, many Liverpool supporters pointed out that Mertens was just the latest in a long line of players and managers to see his negative comments about the club and the stadium backfire.

Thomas Tuchel said that the Anfield atmosphere wouldn't bother him and his players before Liverpool beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 in the Europa League in 2016, while Julian Nagelsmann said he was 'not overly in awe' of Liverpool prior to a 4-2 win over his Hoffenheim side last year.

Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar have also shown signs of over-confidence before their teams lost at Anfield.

Tuesday's result means that Liverpool are still unbeaten at Anfield in European competitions under Jurgen Klopp, a run which extends to 16 matches.