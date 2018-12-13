adidas Reveals Latest Skin for the GLITCH With the Release of the Initiator Pack

adidas Football has today revealed the latest skin for the GLITCH football boot with the introduction of the Initiator Pack.

Available in Firm Ground, Soft Ground and Turf versions, Initiator is the latest pack designed to allow players to adapt their style on the pitch. It is available solely through the GLITCH app.

Image by Sean Drury

"The new pack is built for players that initiate every move, every play and every goal. The players that truly run the show on the pitch," said adidas in a press release.

"This GLITCH Initiator Skin creates its own fingerprint with a unique design that leaves a mark on the pitch, the ball or the memories of the opponents.

"The colours of the new GLITCH skin match those of the rest of the Initiator Pack with a mix of fresh white, red and black."

The GLITCH boot is constructed in two parts, an inner shoe and an outer skin. The inner shoe remains the same but the outer skin can be removed and replaced with different packs which offer variety both in terms of aesthetics and performance.

Image by Sean Drury

Described by adidas as 'the ultimate combination of personalisation and performance', GLITCH also features their leading technologies including a laceless upper.

The release of the Initiator Pack coincides with the release of the Copa19+, first won last month by Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.