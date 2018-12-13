Tottenham vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Premier League strugglers Burnley having returned from Champions League joy after sealing their place in the knockout stages.

Burnley will travel down to Wembley following their much needed win over Brighton, a result that leaves them hovering precariously above the bottom three in 17th. The problem facing the Clarets is that they're up against a Spurs side full of confidence following their excellent draw at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's fixture below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15 December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Wembley TV Channel / Live Stream? BT Sport Score/Sky Sports Soccer Saturday Referee Graham Scott





Team News

Mauricio Pochettino heads into Saturday's fixture with a strong squad following their midweek excursions, with key players due back after knocks.

Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier missed the 1-1 draw in Barcelona, but have both recovered from groin strains, however it remains to be seen whether Pochettino will rest them for the weekend or not.

Midfield enforcer Mousa Dembele is still out with an ankle injury and isn't expected back until

next year while Colombian Davinson Sanchez is recovering from a hamstring pull sustained back in November.

Tottenham have recently been employing Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko as the midfield two in a 4-2-3-1 formation so with Victor Wanyama unavailable because of a knee injury, Pochettino has still got options in the centre of midfield.

The only injury concern for Sean Dyche is the long-term absence of England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Gutted to have picked up the injury last night on such a special occasion. Would like to say a Massive thank you to the staff at @AberdeenFC and Aberdeen hospital for looking after Me. pic.twitter.com/EchSQw2TA8 — Nick Pope (@Popey1992) July 27, 2018

The young shot-stopper has missed the last 23 matches after dislocating his shoulder back in July and is recovering from the resulting surgery. That said, Joe Hart has come in for the Clarets and has made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the division this term.





Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Foyth, Davies, Winks, Dier, Alli, Son, Eriksen, Kane Burnley Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Brady, Wood, Barnes

Head-to-Head Record

You have to go back to 2010 for the last time Burnley beat Tottenham. The Clarets, who were already relegated, battled back from 2-0 down at home to win the tie 4-2 under the tutelage of previous manager Brian Laws.

However, it will be the tenth time Sean Dyche has come up against Tottenham, having failed to win any of the previous nine (three draws and six losses).

They did manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs the last time they travelled to Wembley last season, with Chris Wood's added time equaliser earning them a share of the spoils.

Recent Form

The odds are firmly stacked in Tottenham's favour prior to kick off, with Burnley nowhere near repeating the kind of form that saw them finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League last season.

The away side have mustered only three wins from 16 matches this term, leaving them languishing in 17th on 12 points.

REACTION | "We are looking up the table, we want to keep progressing"



Ben Mee reflects on Burnley's 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.



WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/fJLUTzhp0n pic.twitter.com/2WDroXY3hp — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 8, 2018

They secured a much needed victory last time out though, overcoming Brighton 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to James Tarkowski's first half goal.

On the other hand, Tottenham arrive back on English soil with their tails firmly up hoping for a similar repeat of their most recent game against Leicester, where they ran out 2-0 winners.

Tottenham Burnley Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham (11/12)

Burnley 1-0 Brighton (08/12)

Leicester 0-2 Tottenham (08/12) Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (05/12) Tottenham 3-1 Southampton (05/12) Crystal Palace 2-0 (01/12) Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham (02/12) Burnley 1-2 Newcastle (26/11) Tottenham 1-0 Inter (28/11) Leicester 0-0 Burnley (10/11)

Prediction

While Tottenham still eagerly await the confirmation that their new home has been completed, Wembley will provide them a good opportunity to turn Burnley over.

The size of the pitch is much bigger than Turf Moor and Pochettino's side will look to utilise that as much as possible, stretching the Burnley defence left and right.

There is always the possibility of some fatigue from the Champions League game in midweek but it would be a long stretch to say they won't have enough to win comfortably here. With European competition over until February, Spurs will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four, and keep the distance between themselves and Arsenal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley on the other hand would be more than happy to settle for a point given the current form they're in, however only a gambling man would bet against Burnley shipping in a few goals here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Burnley