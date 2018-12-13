Wolves vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

In one of the weekend's most intriguing fixtures that doesn't feature one of the top six clubs, Wolves host Bournemouth at Molineux on Saturday, with both sides desperate for three points - for very different reasons.

After enduring a horrendous run of form which saw them pick up one point from a possible 18, Wolves got back to winning ways last week with victories against Chelsea and Newcastle United. Bournemouth are stuck in their own rut at the moment, having one just once - at home to Huddersfield - in six games.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Here are the key things to know as two of the league's better footballing sides clash at Molineux.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Molineux TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Simon Hooper

Team News

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns after their busy week, Jonny remains sidelined but Nuno Espirito Santo is now able to call upon summer signing Leander Dendoncker in defence or midfield after the Belgian finally got to full fitness in recent weeks.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Bournemouth's team news is heavily centred on star striker Callum Wilson. The Englishman was ruled out of the Cherries' match against Liverpool last weekend with a hamstring problem, and it's unclear as to whether he'll be fit to face Wolves. The away side will also still be without Adam Smith and Lewis Cook who are out with long term injuries.

Predicted Lineups





Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Costa, Jimenez, Jota. Bournemouth Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; King, Wilson.





Head to Head Record

Given that Bournemouth's rise to both the first and second tiers of English football has only been in recent years, these two clubs have only met four times in 20 years. It's not exactly a large sample size, but the Cherries are undefeated against Wolves in that time, winning three times and drawing the other.

Recent Form

Wolves come into this clash with form heavily on their side. Despite their awful run of form prior to last week, the Black country side managed to string together two impressive wins in a row. The first coming against Chelsea and the second against Newcastle, thanks to a last minute Matt Doherty winner.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Bournemouth on the other hand have won just one of their last six, though it's worth mentioning that they've played both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool in that run. Those defeats aren't the best yard stick to work out just how good the Cherries are.

Here are both sides' last five Premier League results.

Wolves Bournemouth Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (09/12) Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (08/12) Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (05/12) Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield (04/12) Cardiff 2-1 Wolves (30/11) Man City 3-1 Bournemouth (01/12) Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield (25/11) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11) Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (11/11) Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (10/11)

Prediction

With both sides dedicated to keeping the ball on the deck as opposed to playing direct, this is a clash that could be highly entertaining for the neutral.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Bournemouth's form shouldn't be taken too seriously considering who they were playing, and they'll be no pushovers on Saturday.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth.