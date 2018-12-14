Iker Casillas Reveals When He Would Prefer Champions League Return to Madrid

Iker Casillas could be heading back to Madrid in February should Porto draw Atletico in the Champions League 16 - but the Real Madrid legend says if he had it his way, he'd rather return to the city for the final in May.

After winning their group with a club record-equalling 16 points from a possible 18, Porto head into the last 16 as one of the seeded teams, and Casillas' former rivals Atletico are one potential opponent.

Champions League Last 16 Draw



Seeded:

Dortmund 🇩🇪

Barcelona 🇪🇸

PSG 🇫🇷

FC Porto 🇵🇹

Bayern 🇩🇪

Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Real Madrid 🇪🇸

Juventus 🇮🇹



Unseeded:

Atletico 🇪🇸

Spurs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Schalke 🇩🇪

Ajax 🇳🇱

Lyon 🇫🇷

Roma 🇮🇹

Man United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Alasdair Macrae 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@Mychalyschyn) December 12, 2018

This would mean his first ever visit to Wanda Metropolitano, since he left Real in 2015, two years before Atletico would play their first home game at the venue.

The stadium also happens to be the venue for the final in May, however, and if we're taking Casillas at his word, then he'd rather head to Madrid for the showcase in a few months than in the next round.

He told Ogojo: "Of course here I am told about FC Porto and the possibility of playing against Atletico Madrid, but we will see. If it could ask for a return to the city of Madrid, I would ask to do it in May, because it would signal that the team had done things very well."

To say Casillas enjoyed some success in his tenure across the city from Atletico would be understating things slightly. In 16 years with Real, he won five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, winning a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain in the same time.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Now 37, he claimed his first Portuguese title last season, and seems to be dreaming of adding a fourth Champions League medal to his legendary collection.