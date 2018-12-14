Maurizio Sarri 'Satisfied' With Performance After Chelsea Stumble to Disappointing Vidi Draw

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was happy enough with his side’s performance after they drew 2-2 with Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Blues came from behind to secure a draw, as brilliant free kicks from Willian and Olivier Giroud earned the Blues a point in Budapest, meaning they finished the group stage with a record of five wins and one draw.

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Sarri revealed that he was content with the performance, but did admit that his side had made too many errors.

“We made a lot of mistakes from a tactical point of view, but I am very happy with the character, with our reaction to their second goal," he began.

“We made mistakes: we lost a lot of balls, we could have used the ball better, but at the end I am satisfied with the performance, especially from the young players.

“On the pitch there were a lot of young players so it wasn’t easy to react. It’s not easy for them to play in a new team like the one in this match.”

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu were among ten changes that Sarri made to his starting line-up, and the Italian insisted that the latter's own goal was not his fault, instead insisting that he had put in a good performance.

“The goal was not the fault of Ampadu. We were zonal marking, and at no point did we touch the ball in advance of the first zone, so it’s not the fault of Ampadu.





“Ampadu played a very good match, especially against a team like this. We need to consider that if Ampadu played in the usual team, it would be easier for him.

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

“I am also very happy with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Of course they need to improve, but they are on the right path.”

The Blues return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.