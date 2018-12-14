Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen Backs Current Squad as 'Near Barcelona's Best'

Jan Vertonghen has revealed his desires to win trophies with Tottenham Hotspur, insisting the squad has earned silverware.

Speaking highly of his teammates, the former Ajax man claimed Spurs are not far behind the 'best Barca side' after drawing 1-1 with a makeshift rotating team in midweek.

The Belgian defender is yet to win a trophy during his time at Spurs, with his last piece of silverware coming in 2012 at Ajax. Vertonghen's season has been disrupted by injury so far, but he is back fighting fit and insisted this Tottenham side deserve silverware come the end of the season.

Since joining the north London outfit, Vertonghen has played in a League Cup final, two FA Cup finals and helped to mount serious title challenges in consecutive years – but his Spurs trophy cabinet crucially remains empty.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the 31-year-old spoke about how good the current Spurs squad is, and how he feels this team must back up their high standards with a trophy.

“This group of players deserve something together,” he says. “It would be a shame not to win something. We need to reward ourselves for all the work, for all the talent that we have.

"We’ve reached an unbelievable level. Take the best Barca side, I don’t think we’re far from that. We’re still in every tournament and that’s how you spread the odds of winning something. We’re going to be very close this season.”

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Tottenham's last major trophy came in 2008 when they won the League Cup, with left-back Danny Rose the only survivor from that cup winning squad.