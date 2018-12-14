Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen Backs Current Squad as 'Near Barcelona's Best'

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Jan Vertonghen has revealed his desires to win trophies with Tottenham Hotspur, insisting the squad has earned silverware. 

Speaking highly of his teammates, the former Ajax man claimed Spurs are not far behind the 'best Barca side' after drawing 1-1 with a makeshift rotating team in midweek.

The Belgian defender is yet to win a trophy during his time at Spurs, with his last piece of silverware coming in 2012 at Ajax. Vertonghen's season has been disrupted by injury so far, but he is back fighting fit and insisted this Tottenham side deserve silverware come the end of the season.

Since joining the north London outfit, Vertonghen has played in a League Cup final, two FA Cup finals and helped to mount serious title challenges in consecutive years – but his Spurs trophy cabinet crucially remains empty.

 

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the 31-year-old spoke about how good the current Spurs squad is, and how he feels this team must back up their high standards with a trophy. 

“This group of players deserve something together,” he says. “It would be a shame not to win something. We need to reward ourselves for all the work, for all the talent that we have.

"We’ve reached an unbelievable level. Take the best Barca side, I don’t think we’re far from that. We’re still in every tournament and that’s how you spread the odds of winning something. We’re going to be very close this season.”

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Tottenham's last major trophy came in 2008 when they won the League Cup, with left-back Danny Rose the only survivor from that cup winning squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)