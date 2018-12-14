Tottenham Hotspur Show Interest in Hoffenheim Star as Agent Flies in for Talks

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who has also sparked interest from north London rivals Arsenal, which could ignite a bidding war for the Austrian. 

Hoffenheim and Grillitsch were in England in midweek as the German side were beaten by English champions Manchester City, knocking them out of all European competition before their league's winter break. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However, it appears that the solid and tidy performance of Grillitsch in the centre of the park was impressive, and has only helped to enhance the growing reputation of the Austrian, and according to Bild, the midfielder is a target for north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs heading into the January transfer window.

Spurs have several decisions to make in regards to their midfield department, with the futures of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama in doubt. Furthermore, it is no secret that Spurs have been looking to add reinforcements in this area, after seeing several bids for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish turned down in the summer, it may be Grillitsch who could be the inspired signing that Spurs desire.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Hoffenheim from Werder Bremen in 2017 on a free transfer, is a reliable presence in front of his defence unit, distributing the ball effectively and shutting down danger quickly.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

He has started 11 Bundesliga games this season and has adapted superbly to the high-octane and expansive style favoured by Nagelsmann and therefore should a move materialise, Grillitsch will have few problems fitting in at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino.

Bild add that Grillitsch’s agent, Thomas Böhm, headed to England last week to discuss his client’s future, although Böhm did keep his cards quite close to his chest, saying: "The fact that Flo is in the focus of top clubs with his strong performances, is no big secret. But he feels comfortable in Hoffenheim and still has goals with the TSG. Everything else will be seen."

