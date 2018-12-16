It took nearly 140 minutes of action to get a goal over the two legs in the 2018 Liga MX Apertura final but when the moment finally came, Edson Alvarez was more than up to the task, curling a beautiful shot past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona—and added a second in the waning minutes—to secure Club America its record 13th title.

Midway through the second leg of the Apertura final, you could be forgiven for thinking much of the same scoreless action was in store for another 90 minutes as both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances and break the final open. Then disaster struck for Cruz Azul.

Corona opted for a short pass out of the box on a goal kick, immediately putting Ivan Marcone in danger as he was descended upon by Oribe Peralta. Peralta was able to knick the ball off Marcone and set up Alvarez, who had plenty of time and space to curl the winner past Corona.

Cruz Azul continued to try and get itself back into the game, but America wouldn't budge, even as the game grew chippy.

It wouldn't matter for Miguel Herrera's side who, unlike the first leg, wouldn't need heroics from Agustin Marchesin. Alvarez effectively secured America's title over its Mexico City rival after he pounced on a saved shot in the 90th minute.

This is America's first Apertura title since 2014, while Cruz Azul's title wait continues—the club hasn't won a domestic title since 1997.