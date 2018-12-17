FFS vs FFP: Man Utd Fans React After Drawing Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League Last 16

Manchester United are at quite the low point in their season. Having been humbled by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, sitting 19 points off top spot in the Premier League and 11 off the top four, reality struck again on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain are visiting Old Trafford.

The Champions League last 16 draw has thrown up some interesting ties - but the prospect of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe attacking Phil Jones or Chris Smalling is a mouthwatering one for everyone apart from the forlorn fans of the Red Devils.

It's FFS vs FFP. Defence vs attack. Mourinho vs Tuchel. And here's how United fans reacted on social media to the announcement....

Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani against that Man Utd defence...... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 17, 2018

When you realise Smalling, Bailly & Young will face Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani pic.twitter.com/kEeaF2SUKs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 17, 2018

Uefa how can you be so wicked. You want me to watch smalling and jones against mbappe and neymar😭😭😂 — Lατιf🇬🇭🦅 (@iLatif_) December 17, 2018

Mbappe when he found out he’d be playing against Phil Jones #MUFC #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Hn2GTRMC88 — Swanny 🔴 (@_swanny04_) December 17, 2018

Man Utd vs PSG! Sack Jose now then — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 17, 2018

But it wasn't all doom and gloom. There's no records to look back upon - the two teams have never met competitively - and United haven't actually lost to French opposition since November 2005 (winning six and drawing two since).

Plus, there's the fact that PSG have "bottled it" on big nights in Europe before. And the fact that United have beaten Juventus away from home in the competition so far this year...

Clutching at straws? Definitely. But there's some fans who believe - despite the crisis that still sits over Old Trafford at the moment.