FFS vs FFP: Man Utd Fans React After Drawing Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League Last 16

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Manchester United are at quite the low point in their season. Having been humbled by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, sitting 19 points off top spot in the Premier League and 11 off the top four, reality struck again on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain are visiting Old Trafford.

The Champions League last 16 draw has thrown up some interesting ties - but the prospect of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe attacking Phil Jones or Chris Smalling is a mouthwatering one for everyone apart from the forlorn fans of the Red Devils. 

It's FFS vs FFP. Defence vs attack. Mourinho vs Tuchel. And here's how United fans reacted on social media to the announcement....

But it wasn't all doom and gloom. There's no records to look back upon - the two teams have never met competitively - and United haven't actually lost to French opposition since November 2005 (winning six and drawing two since).

Plus, there's the fact that PSG have "bottled it" on big nights in Europe before. And the fact that United have beaten Juventus away from home in the competition so far this year...

Clutching at straws? Definitely. But there's some fans who believe - despite the crisis that still sits over Old Trafford at the moment.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)