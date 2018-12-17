Jamie Redknapp Believes West Ham Will 'Regret' Selling Domingos Quina to Watford

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has suggested that West Ham will live to 'regret' selling rising star Domingos Quina to Watford during the summer.

Quina, 19, made just two first team appearances for the Hammers and was sold for a reported £1m. After shining during recent weeks wearing black and yellow, Redknapp has questioned whether West Ham have had made a mistake in letting the talented midfielder leave.

Domingos Quina’s game by numbers vs. Cardiff:



105 touches

88 passes (89% accuracy)

8 accurate long passes

4 take ons completed

3 shots

1 shot on target

1 aerial duel won

1 tackle

1 wonder goal



Just 19 years old. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HadRtCZCZR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 15, 2018

Redknapp was writing in his Daily Mail column and admitted that he knew about the youngster's potential before his recent breakthrough into first-team football:





“I heard good things about Domingos Quina when he was rising through the academies at Chelsea and then West Ham. After his brilliant strike for Watford against Cardiff, some have questioned whether West Ham will regret letting him go to Vicarage Road.

“That may prove to be the case but the problem clubs are finding is that their young stars are not afraid to move in pursuit of regular football. Jadon Sancho has blazed a trail for teenagers playing in this country.” Redknapp added.

The young Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation in recent weeks, catching the eye against Man City, Everton and most recently Cardiff last Saturday, in which Quina fired home is first Premier League goal with a stunning strike from outside the area to announce himself to English football.

Quina was born in Guinea-Bissau but has represented Portugal from Under-17's through to Under-20's and was a member of the Portugal squad that won the Under-19 European Championship's during the summer. His performances alerted Watford to his availability and the Hornets look to have secured a bargain at just £1m.