Jose Mourinho Faces No Punishment After Appeal Against Abusive Language FA Charge Is Upheld

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will face no punishment for alleged abusive language following his team's Premier League win over Newcastle in October after an Appeal Board upheld the original decision to dismiss the FA charges against him.

Mourinho was charged with using abusive, insulting and improper language after alleged swearing in his native Portuguese soon after the final whistle of the 3-2 comeback win was captured by a television camera that was following him down the touchline towards the tunnel.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The United boss successfully appealed the charge. Part of his defence included supplying a report from Simao Valente, an assistant professor in Portuguese language at the University of Lisbon, explaining that a literal or idiomatic translation to English is 'not entirely adequate'.

Dr. Valente's expert opinion concluded that the 'most accurate contextual translation of JM's words were "f**k yeah" or "hell yeah", spoken in a celebratory manner'.

The FA chose to then appeal the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission that heard Mourinho's initial appeal. But the Appeal Board has now upheld the original appeal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

An FA statement explained that while it respects the decision and considers this particular matter closed, it maintains that Mourinho 'directed his abusive, insulting and improper words directly towards the camera lens' and 'the charge was consistent with previous FA charging practice'.

The statement added, "Whilst we accept that the Independent Regulatory Commission disagreed on this occasion, The FA wishes to make clear that it will continue to take action against Participants for any form of abusive, insulting, or improper language or behaviour, which is directed towards a camera."

