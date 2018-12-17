Leicester Set Conditions to Loan Out Midfielder After Stop-Start Foxes Career

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Leicester are reportedly considering loaning out Adrien Silva in January, but only want to do so to a club willing to pay 100% of his wages. 

Since arriving from Sporting CP in January, with his transfer having been agreed since the summer of 2017, Silva has seriously struggled to make any sort of impression at the Foxes – his last Premier League appearance coming in August.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As a result, speculation has surfaced about a potential return to Portugal on loan for the 29-year-old, with Portuguese paper Record (via Sport Witness) claiming that Claude Puel has 'admitted' the midfielder is on his way out. 

While that's a pretty wild stretch from what Puel actually said (Leicestershire Live cleared that one up), however, the report does interestingly claim that Leicester are open to a loan move for Silva, but are holding out for a potential suitor willing to pick up all of his wages. 

They claim Sporting want the midfielder back, but cannot meet that requirement, so are prepared to force the Foxes' hand and wait in the hope nobody else comes in for the midfielder.

Claude Puel did admit that there are likely to be some departures in January at the tail end of last week, explaining that their first team squad of around 30 players can be difficult to manage - especially with their relative recent struggles in the Premier League

“Perhaps in January it is a good opportunity to reduce the squad and to keep all the players with a positive attitude and concentration on our game.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“We have 30 players and it is difficult to keep all the intensity and motivation for them all.

“For them and for us it is a good thing to find a balance in the squad and we will see in time after some discussions with some players we will see the desire of the players.”

