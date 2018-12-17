Man Utd Owners Actively Searching for Buyers After Defeat to Liverpool on Sunday

Reports from the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday have suggested that the Glazer family are now actively looking to sell the club.

Whilst it has been previously rumoured that the Glazers were reluctant to sell, reports in recent weeks have claimed that an offer in the region of £4bn may be enough to persuade otherwise, amidst growing talk of private buyers from Saudi Arabia.



ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

After United's loss to Liverpool at Anfield, journalist Phil Brown revealed that the Glazers are now actively looking to sell the club.

Brown tweeted : "Have been told that the Glazers are actively trying to sell the club at the moment, not a surprise obviously but it does explain a lot."

The Independent's Miguel Delaney further claimed that the Glazer's intentions to sell has been 'discussed through back channels, and even at higher levels'.





Delaney adds that 'the talk of a potential sale to private Saudi Arabian buyers has not gone away. It's only got louder."



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite Mourinho himself being publicly outspoken in his desire to be active in the upcoming winter window, the Glazers' recent openness to sell means there will be a reluctance to provide added expenditure for the time being.



