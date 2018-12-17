Man Utd Owners Actively Searching for Buyers After Defeat to Liverpool on Sunday

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Reports from the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday have suggested that the Glazer family are now actively looking to sell the club.

Whilst it has been previously rumoured that the Glazers were reluctant to sell, reports in recent weeks have claimed that an offer in the region of £4bn may be enough to persuade otherwise, amidst growing talk of private buyers from Saudi Arabia.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

After United's loss to Liverpool at Anfield, journalist Phil Brown revealed that the Glazers are now actively looking to sell the club.

Brown tweeted: "Have been told that the Glazers are actively trying to sell the club at the moment, not a surprise obviously but it does explain a lot."

The Independent's Miguel Delaney further claimed that the Glazer's intentions to sell has been 'discussed through back channels, and even at higher levels'.


Delaney adds that 'the talk of a potential sale to private Saudi Arabian buyers has not gone away. It's only got louder." 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite Mourinho himself being publicly outspoken in his desire to be active in the upcoming winter window, the Glazers' recent openness to sell means there will be a reluctance to provide added expenditure for the time being.


The likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have all fallen out of favour this season under Mourinho, and with reports suggesting there could finally be a change in ownership at United, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho will be provided with the financial resources to address defensive frailties next month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)