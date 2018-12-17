Man Utd Trigger 12-Month Extension in Anthony Martial Contract as Talks Over Long-Term Deal Continue

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Manchester United are believed to have triggered the 12-month extension in Anthony Martial's current contract to tie him to the club for another year until 2020.

Martial was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and could theoretically have started to discuss a potential pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs as soon as January. But United have prevented that from happening and remain intent on a longer term deal.

Although not publicly announced by the club, the news about the Frenchman's contract emerged on Monday afternoon and was reported independently by BBC Sport, the Manchester Evening News and Evening Standard at around the same time.

This is a temporary measure and all three outlets note that further talks are still ongoing.

Martial, who recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, appears to have overcome his personal difficulties with manager Jose Mourinho and has returned to something like his best form of old over the last couple of months.

Emerging as a rare bright spark in an otherwise underperforming side, the player is United's top scorer with eight goals so far this season. His impact was severely missed against Liverpool on Sunday when a minor injury complaint saw him limited to the role of a late substitute.

United fans will hope to see Martial restored to the starting line up on Saturday when a trip to relegation threatened Cardiff is on the schedule to kick off the busy festive period.

United also face Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle in the Premier League over the next fortnight, before hosting Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round on 5 January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)